Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour, 67, of Springfield, slipped away at 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Dana was born November 16, 1952, in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Clarence "Linc" and Erma (Beecraft) Guernsey.
She later moved to Springfield and graduated from Lanphier High School in 1970. She worked at the U.S. Post Office for over 30 years and retired in 2009. Dana loved shopping, crafting, putting together photo albums, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also adored her cat, Jasper. Dana enjoyed having family parties, and she was a great cook.
Dana leaves behind her daughter, Lori (George "Tad") Eames of Springfield; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, and Jenna Eames, all of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary and Phillip Guernsey (Nancy); and two sisters, Dorothy Smith (Haskell) and Doris Cullers (Roger). Remaining are three brothers, Dale and Dennis (Judy) Guernsey, both of Springfield, and Kenneth (Mary Lou) Guernsey of Bloomington, IL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020