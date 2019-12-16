|
Daniel A. Fenski 1955 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Daniel A. Fenski, 64, of Riverton, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Daniel was born September 9, 1955, in Bartonville, IL, the son of Joseph and Vera Bear Fenski.
He graduated from Williamsville High School and was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Post Office until his retirement in 2010 after 35 years of service. Daniel enjoyed bowling, softball, racing cars, watching motorsports, and playing games on his phone. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nick Fenski; grandson, Bryce Coates; and brother, James Fenski.
He is survived by his son, Kyle (wife, Krista) Fenski of Mahomet; daughter, Krista (husband, Andrew) Coates of Riverton; grandchildren, Nicholas Fenski, Jr., Alayna Coates, Kylie Fenski, and Kassidy Fenski; sister, Deb (husband, Jim) Stevens of Sherman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home –Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charlie Carver officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019