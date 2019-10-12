|
Daniel B. Judd 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Daniel B. Judd, 57, of Springfield, died at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Macon County.
Danny was born on October 28, 1961, in Torrance, CA.
Danny proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a talented carpenter and worked for LLCC for 20 years. Danny loved motorcycle riding and was a member of A.B.A.T.E. He was an avid horseshoe player and was on several leagues, including Lake Press Club and Delaney's Bar & Grill. Danny was also an avid sports fan, rooting especially for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Danny is survived by his fiancée and love of his life, Patty Connolly; son, Brent (wife, Erin) Judd; daughter, Kristi (husband, Rodney) Dailey; mother of his children, Therese Leutenmayer Thomas; grandchildren, Jayce, Gavin, Lincoln, Alanna, and London; parents, Sharon and Cal Scheuermann; three brothers, Mike Judd, Randy (wife, Renea) Judd and Bill (wife, Wendy) Oakes; step-siblings, David (wife, Candi) Scheuermann, Pauline Beldin, Karen Farley and Ryan (wife, Jessica) Scheuermann; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Luna.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Road, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer the family your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019