Daniel E. Downey Sr. 1941 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Daniel E. Downey Sr., 78, of Springfield IL, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean Springs Mississippi.
Daniel was born on December 11, 1941 in St. Louis MO the son of Edward J. and Emilia (Drewitch) Downey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his step daughter, Christine Lane.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Fran (Chegin) Downey; children, Dan (Linn) Downey Jr., Darren Downey, Darrell Downey, and Nicole (Wayne) Downey-Padget; sister, Maureen (John) O'Hara; nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Daniel was an avid Sprint Car Racing fan. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. Daniel was a proud lifelong union plumber and was a member of the Local 137.
Visitation will be held on Sunday December 29, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. in Springfield IL from 5:00pm till 7:00pm. The family requests that any racing fans in attendance wear their favorite racing shirt. The funeral will be held the following morning at 11:00am with a burial to follow at Oakridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019