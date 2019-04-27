|
|
Daniel "DAN" Eatherington 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Daniel "Dan" Eatherington, 71, of Springfield passed away at St. John's Hospital on April 25, 2019.
Dan was born in Dekalb Illinois on April 12, 1948 the son of Harold and Marcella (Kurtz) Eatherington.
During his life, he enjoyed cycling, the Illini, and backgammon, but he loved the Chicago Cubs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Amanda Eatherington; step son, James Keating; step-grandson, Delta Keating; brothers, Phillip and Mel; and sister, Francis.
Cremation will take place.
Visitation will be held on April 30,2019 at Eillinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth St. Springfield, IL 62702 from 4pm till 6pm, with a memorial mass being officiated by Father Joseph Ring of Christ the King parish.
Memorials may be made to any charity or foundation of the donor's choosing.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019