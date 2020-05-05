|
Daniel Evans 1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Daniel Hayman Evans, CRNA, 35, of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020.
Limited visitation will be after 4:30pm Thursday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with strict social distancing observed, per the Governor's guidelines. A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with live streaming on the Saints James and Patrick Parish , Decatur, Facebook page. Private family burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date.
Dan was born on April 5, 1985 in Decatur, IL. Through his school years he was an Eagle Scout, on the scholastic bowl team, played soccer, and ran track. He attended Mt. Zion High School where he graduated third in his class in 2003. He then attended Illinois Wesleyan University where he graduated in 2007 with a BS in Biology with a pre-med focus. Dan then continued his education at Illinois State University, graduating cum laude in 2010 with an RN and BS in Nursing. He earned an MS of Nursing in Nurse Anesthesia from Millikin University and the Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Anesthesia Program in 2015.
Dan had many passions in life. Some of his favorite things were playing with and taking walks with his son Everett, date nights and weekends with his wife Erin, rock climbing, working on his cars, and woodworking. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Dan was a kind-hearted, selfless individual who always placed the needs of his family, friends, coworkers, and patients above his own. He was very passionate about advancing the nurse anesthesia profession, especially in regards to CRNAs working within the full scope of their practice. In the spirit of education, Dan made sure to teach anyone who was willing to learn.
Dan worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. He also served as a Region Director on the board of Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists and was an active member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Prior to CRNA school, Dan worked at OSF St Francis in Peoria from 2010-2013 as a Registered Nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.
He is survived by his loving wife Erin Evans (Lohrstorfer) and his beloved son Everett, 3; his parents Ronald and Ginger Evans, his brothers Phillip Matthew Evans (Catherine, Ally, Maddy) and Kenneth Evans (Laura, Jordan, Micah); his parents-in-law Charles and Nancy Lohrstorfer; his sister-in-law Hilary Turek (Henry and Will); his grandmother Margaret Evans and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather Don and Patricia McNeil; grandfather Frank Evans; and his grandfathers and grandmothers-in law Charles F. Lohrstorfer, Joyce Lohrstorfer, Ralph Berry, and Mary Ruth Berry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Anesthesia Program in memory of Dan Evans. These donations will be used to facilitate clinical simulation workshops for CRNA students.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020