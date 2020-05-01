|
|
Daniel J. Dondanville 1960 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Daniel J. Dondanville, 60, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence in New Buffalo, MI following a courageous battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Dan was born on January 10, 1960 in Springfield, the son of Leo Dondanville, Jr. and Ann Mosey Dondanville. He graduated from Griffin High School in 1978 and the University of Notre Dame in 1982. He then married his college sweetheart, Anne Hesslau, on June 23, 1984 in La Grange, IL.
Dan was the Senior Resident Director and a Wealth Management Advisor for Merrill Lynch in Springfield where he worked for thirty-five years. He considered the relationships that he developed as a financial advisor to be among the most important in his life. He skillfully taught individuals and institutions to invest responsibly and to plan for their futures. His colleagues and friends at Merrill Lynch made going to work each day fun and rewarding for him. He was universally respected and admired by them. His leadership was recognized nationally. In 2015, he was named among the top 400 U.S. Retirement Plan Advisors by Financial Times Magazine. In 2017, he received Merrill Lynch's most prestigious award—the David Brady Award—given to financial services professionals who demonstrate outstanding philanthropy, client focus, and overall commitment to Merrill Lynch and their local community.
Dan served the Springfield community on numerous boards and committees throughout his career,including service as past president of the SHG Advisory Board, the Sangamo Club, the Notre Dame Club of Central Illinois, and the Little Flower School Board. He also served on the Little Flower Parish Finance Committee. Dan served on the Saint John's Hospital Advisory Board, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois Foundation Board of Directors, the Community Foundation of Illinois Advisory Board, the San Damiano Committee for the Hospital Sisters, the Downtown Springfield Corporation, St. Joseph's Home, Lincoln Land Community College Foundation, and many others. He also coached Springfield Youth Football for twelve years.
Dan was recognized by the Notre Dame Club of Central Illinois as Man of the Year and most recently was inducted into the Sacred-Heart Griffin Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018. He had many achievements, but will be mostly remembered for his commitment to his family, his strong faith, and his devotion to coaching people. He was an avid boater, water skier, snow skier, Notre Dame Football tailgate host, country music fan, and all-around sports dad.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his devoted sons, Brian (wife, Jane) of Chicago, Tim (wife, Sara) of Chicago, Patrick (wife, Ashley Ann) of Louisville, KY, Roger of Springfield, and Adrian Cave of Springfield; his grandson, Griffin of Louisville, KY; his parents, Ann and Lee Dondanville of Springfield; his siblings, Mary Rooney (husband, Dr. Tom) of Ottawa, Patty Berman (husband, Jim) of Wilmette, Joe (wife, Kelly) of Wilmette; and his sister-in-law, Janet Dondanville of Springfield. He was predeceased by his brother, John (wife, Janet) Dondanville. Dan will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass and Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date after gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Dan was committed to Catholic education. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, 1200 W. Washington, Springfield, IL 62702 (attn: The Daniel Dondanville Family Scholarship Fund) and Little Flower School, 900 Adlai Stevenson Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 (Attn: Mrs. Anne Antonacci).
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020