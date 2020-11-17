Daniel Jackson 1940 - 2020
Divernon, IL—Daniel Jackson, 80, of Divernon, died at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Daniel was born on October 23, 1940, in Carterville, the son of Harry E. Jackson and Ann (Hoover) Adams. He married Helen Trstensky in 1959.
Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Ansbach, Germany. He was a truck driver for Teamster and Arkansas Best Freight for 25 years, retiring in 2009. Daniel enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Ronald and Eugene Jackson.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen of Divernon; children, Deborah Maltby of Sherman, Jennifer (Brandon) Cullen of Athens, Daniel D. Jackson of Pawnee, and Kathleen Barrow of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Beth Metz, Taylor Peak, Luk Weder, Lyndsey Low, Logan Barrow, Emily Barrow, Brittani Allen, Mitchell Jackson, Logan Cullen, Aidan Cullen, and Evan Cullen; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass: Private family Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702, with Rev. Michael Berndt, celebrant.
A private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
