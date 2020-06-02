Daniel L. Sparks 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Daniel L. Sparks, 56, of Taylorville, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Dan was born August 6, 1963 in Springfield, the son of Daniel E. and E. Geraldine "Geri" (Gilmartin) Sparks. He married Gloria K. Cole on November 5, 1988 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville.
Dan graduated from Taylorville High School in 1981, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in marketing from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He worked in finance his entire career for Wells Fargo, Town & Country Bank, and he was currently employed by the Illinois Department of Insurance as a financial analyst. Dan was a family man, stoic and steady, but with a great sense of humor. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Blues fan, 80's Hair Band fan, and he enjoyed traveling and gaming. Dan was a current member of AFSCME.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, John L. "Jack" Cole.
Dan is survived by his wife, Gloria K. Sparks of Taylorville; son, Daniel J. (Grace) Sparks of Collinsville; daughter, Victoria K. Sparks of Taylorville; sisters, Sharon (Leonard) Bernstein and Linda Sparks, both of Aurora, CO; mother-in-law, Kay Cole of Taylorville; sister-in-law, Lori Younker of Taylorville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful companion, Jake.
A celebration of life, and inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville with arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.