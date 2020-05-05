|
Daniel Tim McKenzie 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Daniel Tim McKenzie, 68, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Manteno.
Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel James McKenzie; brother, Scott McKenzie; Bill Dove, brother-in-law; three nieces and two nephews. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Charles McKenzie, and sisters Sandy McKenzie-Rogers, and Susan Dove.
Daniel was born on Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul to Charles and Alice McKenzie on January 9, 1952 and was raised in Decatur. He went to high school at Douglas MacArthur High School in Decatur and graduated from the University of Illinois at Springfield with his MBA. During his career, he worked as a sales account manager for Multi-graphics, Linotype, and Barco-graphics. Daniel was a veteran of the US Air Force.
His interests included racing his 1980 MGB, motorcycle riding, bird watching, horseback riding, and spending time with his son, Danny.
After his career, Dan worked part time as a substitute teacher, and was a volunteer tour guide at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020