Daniel W. Harbour 1980 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Daniel W. Harbour, 38, of Springfield, formerly of Edinburg, passed away at 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Daniel was born on December 9, 1980, in Lakewood, CA, the son of Gerald Arthur and Alison Blair Reid Harbour.

Daniel graduated from Edinburg High School in 1999 and was employed as a bartender at Red Lobster. He was previously employed with Boost Mobile and Sprint. He also loved playing soccer at Soccer World. Daniel was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed working on computers and with any type of technology.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paighton Harbour; maternal grandparents, Walter and Jeanie Reid; paternal grandmother, Joann Harbour, and aunt Diana Swinyer.

He is survived by his son, Braxton Harbour of Springfield; daughter, Madyson Chance of Chatham; parents, Gerald "Jerry" and Alison Harbour of Edinburg; sister, Angela (husband, David) Scheufele of Broadwell, IL; grandfather, Arthur Harbour of Chatham; aunts, Carla (husband, Brett) Janusweski, Alice Harbour, Letha Gray, Jean (husband, Jim) Morefield, Christine (husband, Alan) McIntyre, and Jackie (husband, John) Metzger; and several cousins.

Daniel was a friend of Bill W. who helped with Daniel's struggle with addiction.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL 62629.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham with Rev. Dan Willenborg officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Loami.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 116, Springfield, IL 62701.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019