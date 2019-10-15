|
|
Daniel W. Wright III 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Daniel W. Wright III, known by many as Blu, passed away on October 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina to Daniel Wright II and Willie Blanche Wade. Daniel married Janet Applewhite in Killeen, Texas on July 17, 1981 and she survives.
Mr. Wright is also survived by three daughters: Tina Wright of Springfield, Danita Wright of Dallas, TX., and Sara Wright of Springfield, nine grandchildren: Aliyah and D' Andre' Hale, Curtis Washington Jr., Jalen Wright, Xavier and William Hill, Da' Nae Mason and J' Mere and Ja' Shawn Macon, two great- grandchildren, three brothers: Brian, Derek and Andrew Wright, four sisters: Danielle Johnson, Carla Johnson Glenn, Cheryl Wright Grills and Erica Bolden. He was preceded in death by his father.
Blu was a US Army Veteran serving in Germany and Korea. He worked for the State of Illinois Department of Health and Family Services, the Department of Human Services and he retired as an Army Recruiter. Daniel was a member of the band 4th Amendment performing around Massachusetts and he enjoyed bowling and fishing.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday October 18, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Friday at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019