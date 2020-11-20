Danny James Glenn 1948 - 2020
Waggoner, IL—Danny James Glenn, 72 of Waggoner, died at 1:50 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born September 18, 1948 in Springfield, IL to Calvin James and Delores Marie (Heineman) Glenn. He married Mary Beth Stewart on August 26, 1967 and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2016.
Survivors include three daughters, Julie (Jim) Thome of Alton, Cindy (Casey) Quertermous of Seymour, TN and Laurie (Tim) Johnson of Pawnee; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Geoff) Magon of Cape Coral, FL, Logan (Kiani) Thome of Alton, Madisen (Tommy) Colonius of Springfield, Peyten Johnson and Quenten Johnson, both of Pawnee; two great grandchildren, Sebastian and Bellamy Magon; one brother, Gary (Diann) Glenn of Pawnee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his wife Mary.
Danny retired from Hostess after twenty years of service. He owned and operated – Glenn Dry Carpet Cleaning for twenty plus years. He and Mary lovingly owned a cat rescue center for more than fifteen years.
He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed watching Nascar, Frankenstein Movies "Uncle Frank", Gunsmoke, The Waltons, Bonanza, The Rifelman "Mark and Pa", Andy and Barney, Pink Panther movies and any and all John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed playing at the Lake of the Ozarks, Racing go-carts and the annual croquet competitions with his sons-in-law.
At the time of his passing he and Uncle Frank were still in hot pursuit of "The Chief" and evading the nerd police.
He truly was a man with True Grit.
Private family services were held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local Kingdom Hall in support of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
