Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Danyel Pitts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danyel Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danyel Watters "Dee" Pitts


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danyel Watters "Dee" Pitts Obituary
Danyel "Dee" Watters Pitts 1975 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Danyel "Dee" Watters Pitts, of Springfield, IL went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Danyel was born in Springfield, IL on August 30, 1975 to Gerald L. Watters and Mary E. (Scott) Watters. She is survived by the love of her life, Calvin Pitts and her beloved sisters, Joyel Watters and TaNissia Henderson as well as a host of family members – immediate and extended. She will be remembered as a beloved sorority sister, coach, mentor, President of the Springfield Striders Track Club, Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of Southtown Construction Training Center.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. followed by a presentation from the members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Doss officiating.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements. Flowers can be ordered and delivered by accessing the Ruby Funeral Services website.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danyel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -