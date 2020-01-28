|
Danyel "Dee" Watters Pitts 1975 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Danyel "Dee" Watters Pitts, of Springfield, IL went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Danyel was born in Springfield, IL on August 30, 1975 to Gerald L. Watters and Mary E. (Scott) Watters. She is survived by the love of her life, Calvin Pitts and her beloved sisters, Joyel Watters and TaNissia Henderson as well as a host of family members – immediate and extended. She will be remembered as a beloved sorority sister, coach, mentor, President of the Springfield Striders Track Club, Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of Southtown Construction Training Center.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. followed by a presentation from the members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Doss officiating.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements. Flowers can be ordered and delivered by accessing the Ruby Funeral Services website.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020