Daphne Hillburg Denby 1939 - 2020
Menominee, MI—Daphne Hillburg Denby was born July 31, 1939 in Chicago to John and Lillian (Larmon) Hillburg. She was raised in Springfield, Illinois. A proud graduate of Springfield High School class of 1957, Daphne studied at Northwestern University in Evanston and Washington University in St. Louis. She married David Denby on September 10, 1960. They had three boys: David Jr., Robert, and Thomas.
Daphne was a creature of habit. The day was not complete without the New York Times crossword puzzle. She read voraciously, and would clip out noteworthy articles from the newspapers and mail them to children and grandchildren she thought might be intrigued. Among other things, Daphne was a big fan of snarky obituaries, and would invariably circulate those around the family. She loved Poodles, smoked Marlboro's, and drank bourbon, and if she had a strong opinion on something, you were likely to hear about it no matter how much you might try to avoid it.
Daphne was active in a variety of organizations during her life, often through her church or the Junior League. In 1986, she and a few friends founded The League Club in Naples, Florida, a charitable organization that has grown to 600 members and has given $5 million in support to local charities.
Daphne spent her last years as a guest of The Harbors, in Menominee, Michigan, and her family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff for the hospitality and care they showed her.
Daphne passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020, at age 80. Although her mobility was limited in her final few years, she remained ever sharp. She is survived by a team that includes her sons David Jr. (and his wife Kathy) of Marinette, WI, and son Robert of Houston, TX; Stephanie Denby of Wilmette, IL; her grandchildren Emery (and his wife Jessica), Jessica Wilson (and her husband Chris), Sean, Natalie, Alison, and Anna Souphea;, and honorary grandchild Stuart Anderson (and his wife Laura). She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, David Sr., and her youngest son, Thomas. She will be missed.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Church of the Holy Comforter in Kenilworth, IL. The Rev. Dr. Jason Lloyd Parkin will preside. Interment will follow in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association
, Habitat for Humanity or The League Club in Naples, Florida.