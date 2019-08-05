|
|
Darci L. Gallaher 1968 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Darci L. Gallaher, 50, of Springfield, formerly of New Berlin, died at 8:10 am, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born on October 7, 1968 in Springfield to William and Sharon K. (Throop) Poggemiller. She married Jesse A. Gallaher on April 25, 1998.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse; one daughter, Morgan L. Gallaher of Springfield; two sons, Larry (Danielle) Neal and J.D. Gallaher, both of Springfield; three grandchildren, Diamond, Levi and Mia; two sisters, Michelle Williams and Jody Cox of Springfield; one brother, Steve (Brenda) Poggemiller of New Berlin; one half-brother, Billy of Springfield and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Darci worked at Capitol Teletrack for 30 years. She loved her family and friends immensely and was always helping others.
Visitation: 11 am – 1 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Farmington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019