Daretta L. Bingham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daretta L. Bingham
Macomb, IL - Daretta L. Bingham, 89, formerly of Beardstown, IL, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at LaMoine Assisted Living in Macomb. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved