Daretta L. Bingham

Macomb, IL - Daretta L. Bingham, 89, formerly of Beardstown, IL, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at LaMoine Assisted Living in Macomb. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



