Daretta L. Bingham
Macomb, IL - Daretta L. Bingham, 89, formerly of Beardstown, IL, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at LaMoine Assisted Living in Macomb. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Macomb, IL - Daretta L. Bingham, 89, formerly of Beardstown, IL, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at LaMoine Assisted Living in Macomb. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.