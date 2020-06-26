Darin P. Wilson
1966 - 2020
Darin P. Wilson 1966 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Darin P. Wilson, 53, of Springfield, IL passed away at his home on June 22, 2020. Darin was born in Canby, MN on September 16, 1966 to Ronald and Janice (Hofland) Wilson. He married Heidi Wilson on August 16, 1997 at Bissell United Methodist Church in Springfield. Darin graduated from Apple Valley High School, MN in 1985. He attended Lake Area Vocational Technical Institute in Watertown, SD where he earned his FAA licenses as an Aviation Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic in 1988.
He moved to Springfield, IL in July 1988 where he pursued his career in business aviation working for Garrett Aviation, now StandardAero, for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Wilson and sister, Michelle Wilson. Darin is survived by his wife, Heidi Wilson of Springfield, mother, Janice Wilson of High Springs, FL, brother, Eric (Ann) Wilson of Burnsville, MN and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Constant Cemetery in Buffalo Hart with Pastor Charlie Carver officiating.
A Celebration of Life will follow from 12 pm-3 pm at Long Bridge Golf Course, 1055 W. Camp Sangamo Road, Springfield, IL, 62707.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702 or South Tower Community Church, 1350 S. Tower Rd, Dawson, IL 62520.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
