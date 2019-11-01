The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
700 E. Spruce St.
Chatham, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
700 E. Spruce St
Chatham, IL
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Darleen K. Mittelstaedt

Darleen K. Mittelstaedt Obituary
Darleen K. Mittelstaedt 1945 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Darleen K. Mittelstaedt, 74, of Chatham, IL, died at 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Visitation & Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to MS Society, 3309 Robbins Road #206, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Darleen K. Mittelstaedt is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
