Darleen K. Mittelstaedt 1945 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Darleen K. Mittelstaedt, 74, of Chatham, IL, died at 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Visitation & Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to MS Society, 3309 Robbins Road #206, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Darleen K. Mittelstaedt is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019