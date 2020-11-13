Darlene Alice Anderson 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Darlene Alice Anderson, 60, of Springfield, IL passed away at St. John's Hospital on November 8, 2020 in the company of her family.
Darlene was born in Springfield on March 29, 1960 the daughter of Dwight and Helen (Funderburk) Anderson
Darlene was a caregiver to all. She was always looking out for others including two of her sons, Richard E. Jasmon-Anderson and James D. Jasmon-Anderson, who preceded her in death as well as her sister, Lynda Anderson who passed away on November 4, 2020. Darlene was also preceded in death by her parents.
She worked for the State of Illinois for over 30 years and would go on to start her own business, Visions by JDR off North Peoria Road.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Debra Hawpetoss; her children, Crystal (Jasmon) Brockman, and Michael Jasmon; nephew, Phillip Hawpetoss (Jaclynn Lewis), and niece, Madeline (Tanner) Van Huss, as well as several grandchildren and a great grandchild, and many beloved great nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are being accorded by Wilson Park Funeral Home of Rochester, IL. A private committal service will be held at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. 2nd St, #2, DeKalb, IL 60115 or https://ulf.org/