Darlene Brazil 1935 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Darlene Brazil, 84, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 22, 1935, to Thomas and Mary (Lutes) Prehoda. She married Lawrence Brazil in 1957 in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, George and Robert Prehoda and sister, Shirley Hissong.
Darlene was a homemaker and a member of Loami Christian Church. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved spending time in her bunk house with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathlene Davis and Karen (Michael) Patterson; brothers, James Wesley and David (Marie) Prehoda; five grandchildren, Micah (Victoria) Holtschlag, Kaci Davis, Joshua Patterson, Adam (Dana) Patterson and Lukas Patterson; seven great-grandchildren, Hendrix, Waylon, Ramsey, Tucker, Quinten, Eli and Lyla; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Warren Brosi, minister of Berlin Christian Church, officiating. Private inurnment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019