Darlene C. Nordstrom


1928 - 2020
Darlene C. Nordstrom Obituary
Champaign, IL—Darlene C. Nordstrom, 92, of Champaign, IL formerly of Springfield, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at OSF Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was born April 15, 1928 in Chicago to Vincent and Dora (Miller) Grouse. She married Charles Nordstrom April 14, 1951 and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2014.
She is survived by daughter, Judith L. Nordstrom of Champaign, IL and son, Alan B. Nordstrom of Spring, TX and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of America.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
