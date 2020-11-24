1/1
Darlene Mae Johnson
Darlene Mae Johnson 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Darlene Mae Johnson, 82, of Springfield, formerly of Illiopolis, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born July 2, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to Howard and Blanche (Weiss) Downs. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert G. "Bob" Johnson on March 16, 1957. After moving to Illiopolis in 1971, they owned and operated Johnson's Market. Illiopolis quickly became their home, and close friends became like extended family. Darlene enjoyed traveling with her husband, family, and friends, and was always up for an adventure. Late night card games, making homemade milk shakes, or a quick lunch at Steak-n-Shake were always a possibility with "Grandma Dar" as she was affectionately known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hers was a life of faith, class, resilience and love, and the lessons she taught will always be in the hearts of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, one infant brother, Albert Graham Downs, her sister Lawana Kohnle, brother-in-law Bill Kohnle, and sister-in-law Fern Downs.
She is survived by her children Douglas (Patricia) Johnson of Illiopolis, Tamra (David) Holland of Springfield, Nancee (Christopher) Mueller of Leawood, Kansas, and Craig Johnson of Brentwood, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Jensen, Jennifer (Justin) Moffitt, Fr. Robert Johnson, Ross (Julianne) Johnson, Stephen (Terah) Holland, Bradley (Amanda) Holland, Michelle (Ryan) Powell, Andy (Meredith Clark) Mueller, Michael (Morgan) Mueller, and Ryan (Olivia) Mueller; fifteen great grandchildren; and a brother B.C. (Jeanne) Downs.
A funeral liturgy and burial will be celebrated privately by the family at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Il. Fr. Robert Johnson will officiate. All are welcome to view the funeral via Facebook Live on Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois' Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/motherofperpetualhelpmaryville) on Saturday, November 28, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm CST.
Memorials may be made to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer by visiting http://main.acsevents.org/goto/DarleneMJohnson or by mail to American Cancer Society, ATTN: Making Strides of Springfield - MVQLYT, One East Wacker Street, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60601, Credit to: Me & My BrEaST Friends/Darlene Johnson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
