Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Darline B. Nebel-Gietl


Darline B. Nebel-Gietl Obituary
Darline B. Nebel-Gietl 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Darline B. Nebel-Gietl, 95, of Springfield, died at 6:38 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born July 17, 1923 in Palmer, IL to Orville J. and Ethel (Entsminger) Beckmier. She married C. Arthur Nebel in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1971. She married John A. (Jack) Gietl in 1984 and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Linda Dozier; and one brother, Lyle Beckmier.
Survivors include two sons, William A. (Patricia) Nebel of Eddyville, KY and Richard A. (Kathleen) Nebel of Los Alamos, NM; one step-daughter, Jeanne (Richard) Gerard of Champaign; two step-sons, John P. "Pat" (Cathleen) Gietl of Springfield and Steven (Patricia) Gietl of Rochester; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Jennifer) Nebel, Michelle (Kobina) Oppong, Denton (Ebony) Nebel, Kenneth Nebel, and Daniel (Erin) Nebel; six great grandchildren; one brother in-law, Duane Dozier of Morrisonville; one sister in-law, Helen Beckmier of Kincaid; one niece, Sheila (Mike) Unser; and two nephews, Dennis (Kathy) Beckmier and Mark (Kelli) Dozier.
Darline was a graduate of Taylorville High School and Midland Institute of Commerce in St. Louis, Mo. She was a resident of the Springfield area since 1944. She worked for the State of Illinois Attorney General's office as an executive secretary for 20 years before retiring in 1990.
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Darline enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family and friends of Illinois Presbyterian Home.
Visitation: 11 am - 12 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 At Staab Funeral Home- Springfield with Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
