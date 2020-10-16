1/1
Darrel L. Balmer
Darrel L. Balmer 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Darrel L. Balmer, 76, of Springfield, died at 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.
Darrel was born in Springfield on September 23, 1944, the son of John L. and Evelyn M. (Dewitt) Balmer. He married Pamela J. Welch on July 1, 1983, in Springfield.
Darrel attended Springfield High School and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines for four years. He worked for the Illinois Department of Public Aid and retired from the State of Illinois Department of Public Health where he was an Administrator. Darrel was an excellent cook for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Ann Marie (Richard) Hohman of Lakewood Ranch, FL; son, Craig Alan Balmer (partner, Alan Almasy) of Chicago; and brother, Gary David Balmer of Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield YMCA, 701 S. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or Central Illinois Food Bank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
