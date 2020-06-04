Darrell Allen Edwards 1935 - 2020
Virden, IL—Darrell Allen Edwards, 84, of rural Virden, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Darrell was born on June 11, 1935 to Clarence and Myrtle (Connally) Edwards at their home in rural Virden. He graduated from Virden High School in 1952. Darrell married the love of his life, Nancy C. Carney on March 6, 1955 in the Virden United Methodist Church and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
As a lifelong farmer, Darrell's love of agriculture reached much further than just his family farm. Darrell served on the Macoupin Service Board for 37 years, including leadership roles of Secretary and President. During these years, he also served on the Illinois Grain/Growmark Board, the Farm Bureau Board, and the Illinois Agricultural Auditing Association Board. In addition to serving agricultural organizations, Darrell was on the Bank of Modesto Board for 40 years, including 23 years as Chairman and 15 years as President. He was a member of the Virden First United Methodist Church for over 60 years and served on the Board , as well as various committees. Darrell was a Master Mason with the Virden Masonic Lodge #161 for over 50 years and became Worshipful Master. He was Worthy Patron of the Order Of The Eastern Star, and a member of St. Omer Commandery and the Ansar Shrine. He also served on the Virden School Board for 10 1/2 years, including 2 years as President. Although his life was full of hard work on and off the farm, Darrell enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, Mexico, Canada and Haiti. He loved fishing, boating, water skiing, camping and hunting. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan. Above all, Darrell's family was his pride and joy in life. He loved, protected, encouraged and supported his family with all that was within him.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Nancy Edwards of Virden, IL; son, Gary (Ellen) Edwards of Palmyra, IL; daughter, Judy (Rodney) Koonce of Mt. Pulaski, IL; son, Todd (Shari) Edwards of Auburn, IL; five grandsons, Steven (Anne) Foster, Adam (Ashley) Edwards, Bryan Edwards, Jared (Kiley) Koonce, and Lyol (Brooke) Edwards; six granddaughters, Jessica (Robert) Ford, Grace (Dane) Stayton, Angela (Keith) Hillen, Amanda (Eric) Manon, Carly Edwards, and Adelynn Edwards; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 1 brother, Russell (Carol) Edwards of Virden, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, John, Robert, Dean, and Donald Edwards, and 1 great grandson, Michael.
"As for me, my life has already been poured out as an offering to God... I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:6-7
A drive by visitation will be held on the Edwards farm located at 18223 Edwards Road, Virden, IL, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Private family funeral services will be conducted with Rev. Mark Doane officiating.
Burial will take place in Virden Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the Virden United Methodist Church.
