Darrell D. Blair 1930 - 2020
Petersburg, IL— Darrell Dean Blair, 89, of Petersburg, IL passed away at 11:45 AM on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Chandlerville, IL on June 11, 1930 to William and Myrtle (Collins) Blair. He married Audrey Greenhalgh on December 29, 1951. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2013.
Darrell is survived by four children, Sandy (Tim) Aiken of Petersburg, IL, Duey (Diane) Blair of Pleasant Plains, IL, Ed (Dana) Blair of Greenview, IL, and Penny (Rick) Snyder of Petersburg, IL; eight grandchildren, Tom Snyder, Cameo (Brian) Manci, Joy (Don) Wilbur, Misty (Trevor) Duncan, Chad (Dana) Shull, Nick (Chelsea) Shull, Jason (Amanda) Shull, and Jennifer (Robert) Withers; 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one sister, June Stockov of Canton, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Darrell was an artilleryman in the Army during the Korean War. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Petersburg and a member of the American Legion. Darrell was a proud member of the Ayerco coffee club. He enjoyed Thursday popcorn nights with his family, watching gameshow network, hunting, and gardening in his younger years. He also enjoyed watching Cardinals Baseball and Illini Basketball. Darrell had worked as a machinist for Ideal Industries and was also a part time truck driver before retiring.
A private family graveside will be held for Darrell at Rosehill Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Rob Gallion will officiate. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Petersburg, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020