Darrell Dean Seefeldt 1944 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Darrell Dean Seefeldt, 74, of Springfield, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Darrell was born July 26, 1944 in Decatur, the son of Wilbur and Fernola Reiterman Seefeldt.

Darrell grew up on the family farm in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois and married his wife, Nancy Jenkins in 1971. He was a farmer and road commissioner, moving to Colorado for health reasons in 1975. He lived in Colorado from 1975-2010. In Colorado, he farmed for ranchers, worked for the county, and sharpened knives and scissors for many people. He was a member of Alamosa Presbyterian Church and Alamosa Senior Citizens. He enjoyed collecting pens, pencils, especially Bullet Pencils, square dancing and traveling. In 2010, he returned to Springfield to care for his brother.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jane and Nancy; and his brother, Richard.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Springfield; nephew, Ed Ricks; niece, Becky Montgomery; and many grand-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, with Dave Harmon officiating.

Graveside Service: 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lake Bank Cemetery, Mount Pulaski.

Memorial contributions may be made to Latham Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 271 N. Macon St., Latham, Illinois 62543.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 26 to June 27, 2019