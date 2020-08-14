Davey "Joe" Elston Jr. 1966 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Davey "Joe" Elston Jr., 53, of Lincoln, formerly of Rochester, went to be with the Lord at 12:17 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Visitation will be from 11 AM until 1 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Park Meadows Baptist Church with funeral services at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Elkhart Cemetery. Social distancing rules apply. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joe was born October 5, 1966 in Taylorville, IL., the son of Davey Joe Elston Sr. and Phyllis Sue (Burchett) Elston. He married Mervina La Eunice Spurgeon on June 14, 1986 in Elkhart, IL.

Joe always had a strong work ethic. He started working at a feed store for the Brunos while still in high school. Right out of high school he started working at Joe Elston Farm Machinery (Berry Patch) with his dad and grandfather. Joe also served in the United States Army for two years during Desert Storm. After the military, he spent his years working in farming or trucking. He was currently employed at Agee farms and enjoyed working there and being part of the family.

He is survived by his wife Mervina Elston of Lincoln; son Luke (Ariel Joy) Elston of Broadwell and their children Zane, Theo, Luelle, and Clarissa; daughter Ariel Graber of Lincoln and her sons Ryan and Christian; his parents Dave and Phyllis Elston of Divernon; siblings Debbie (Kevin) Elston of Mechanicsburg, Jennie (David and Peter) Girup of Mt. Auburn, and Jason Elston (Kelsey and Aaron) of Divernon; and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Luke Elston to assist with expenses.



