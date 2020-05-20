|
|
David A. Adcock 1958 - 2020
Divernon, IL—David A. Adcock, 61, of Divernon passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1958 in Carlinville, the son of Edwin and Sarah Jane Maguire Adcock. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are one brother, Rick (Denise) Adcock of Pawnee, four sisters, Kathy (Craig Neighbors) Hampton of Virden, Sharon Hampton of Clay City, IN, Deb (Jim) Lovens and Sara (Art) Dambacher both of Divernon; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial may be made to Prairie Temple Assembly of God, 18700 State Rte 4, Virden, IL 62690.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020