Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burtle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Burtle


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Burtle Obituary
David A. Burtle 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David A. Burtle, 75, of Springfield, died at 3:26 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 9, 1944 in Springfield, to Ralph and Bernice Burtle.
Survivors include his Fiancé, Barbara Mowery; daughter, Tammy (Richard) Neely; sons, Leslie, Dale (Marcie) and Jeff; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Jean, Virginia and Judy; and brothers, Charlie and John (Donna).
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Geraldine Fillbright and a brother, Jim.
He was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed restoring things, "one man's junk is another man's treasurer".
Private burial will take place.
Celebration of Life: Will be announced at a later date.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now