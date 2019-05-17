|
|
David A. Burtle 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David A. Burtle, 75, of Springfield, died at 3:26 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 9, 1944 in Springfield, to Ralph and Bernice Burtle.
Survivors include his Fiancé, Barbara Mowery; daughter, Tammy (Richard) Neely; sons, Leslie, Dale (Marcie) and Jeff; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Jean, Virginia and Judy; and brothers, Charlie and John (Donna).
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Geraldine Fillbright and a brother, Jim.
He was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed restoring things, "one man's junk is another man's treasurer".
Private burial will take place.
Celebration of Life: Will be announced at a later date.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2019