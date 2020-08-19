David Alan Moore 1939 - 2020Springfield, IL—David Alan Moore died peacefully at home Monday, August 17th 2020. A celebration of life will be held Sunday August 23rd from 2-4PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, Il 62563. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army.David was born to Donovan and Florence Moore October 31st, 1939 in Westfield, IL. David attended Eastern Illinois University where he graduated with a BS in Math and Chemistry. Later in life he earned a MS in Public Administration from Sangamon State University. He spent 4 years in the US Army, was honorably discharged, and made several life-long friends. David spent his entire career at the Illinois Department of Public Aid where he worked as a statistician and held responsibility for determining how much federal funding Illinois would receive for critical programs.David focused much of his efforts to protect, teach, and love all those around him. He was curious about everything, but once he formed an opinion it was set in stone. An avid fan of The Fighting Illini football and basketball teams he could not stomach them losing which led to watching games only after they were recorded. He loved puzzles, games, spending time with family, funny movies, gardening, and boating. He was a 31 year member of the Land of Lincoln Power Squadron serving as Past Commander and Senior Navigator. David and his wife Lynn Kearney, whom were married 28 years and together at the time of his passing, were members of the Island Bay Yacht Club for 16 years where they enjoyed eating with friends, playing bingo, and bringing their grandchildren to events.David was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings (Phil, Betty, and Shirley). He is survived by his sister Marilyn Page, wife Lynn Kearney, son Erick, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren David (DJ) and William, 8 nephews and nieces, and 18 great nephews and nieces.