David Anthony Seck 2019
Lake Balboa, CA— David Anthony Seck, 55, formerly of Springfield, IL, died April 1, 2019, at his home in Lake Balboa, CA.
David is survived by a son, Jared; eight siblings, Barbara, Mark, Steven, Christopher, Matthew, Phillip, Katherine, and Andrew; as well as two aunts, Carole Grubb and JoAnn Lamken.
A celebration of his life will be held April 27, 2019, at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019