Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall
1725 South Walnut
Springfield, IL
David Anthony Seck Obituary
Lake Balboa, CA— David Anthony Seck, 55, formerly of Springfield, IL, died April 1, 2019, at his home in Lake Balboa, CA.
David is survived by a son, Jared; eight siblings, Barbara, Mark, Steven, Christopher, Matthew, Phillip, Katherine, and Andrew; as well as two aunts, Carole Grubb and JoAnn Lamken.
A celebration of his life will be held April 27, 2019, at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
