|
|
David Arthur Bennett 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David Arthur Bennett, 73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Dave was born November 6, 1946, to Arthur and Margaret (Rodemer) Bennett. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, William E. Bennett.
Surviving are two brothers, James A. (Leslie) Bennett of Webster Groves, MO, and Steven B. (Sandhya) Bennett of Falls Church, VA; sister-in-law, Theresa Bennett of Springfield; three nieces: Lindsey, Joelie and Kiran; three nephews: Andrew, Ian and Alex, and several cousins and dear friends.
David lived most of his life as a resident of Springfield, with the exception of a few years continuing his education at the Harrington Institute of Interior Design and working in Chicago. He worked for Wiley Office Furniture, in Springfield, retiring as Showroom Manager. He had an eye for design and saw potential in old furniture, lamps, collectibles, and art work. David enjoyed refurbishing his finds to make them look better than when new.
A celebration of David's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Project C.U.R.E. (https://projectcure.org) to help provide medical supplies and equipment to fight the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020