David C. Butcher 1953 - 2020
Chatham, IL—David C. Butcher, 66, of Chatham, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on September 30, 1953 in Quincy, IL, the son of the late David Charles and Norma Jean (Bruenger) Butcher, Sr. He married Marlene Schultz on June 11, 1977 in Bensenville, IL.
David graduated from Illinois State University in 1975. He worked as a general manager/sales manager for the Bob Ridings Automotive group for 43 years.
Besides his wife Marlene, he is survived by 3 children, Jeffrey (wife Molly) Butcher of Pontiac, IL, Ryan Butcher of Springfield, and Carrie (husband Austin) Carey of Springfield; a granddaughter Lena Marie Butcher; a sister Kathy (husband Keith) Haynes of Chatham, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield where visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of the funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the , or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020