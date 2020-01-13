Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Butcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Butcher


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Butcher Obituary
David C. Butcher 1953 - 2020
Chatham, IL—David C. Butcher, 66, of Chatham, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on September 30, 1953 in Quincy, IL, the son of the late David Charles and Norma Jean (Bruenger) Butcher, Sr. He married Marlene Schultz on June 11, 1977 in Bensenville, IL.
David graduated from Illinois State University in 1975. He worked as a general manager/sales manager for the Bob Ridings Automotive group for 43 years.
Besides his wife Marlene, he is survived by 3 children, Jeffrey (wife Molly) Butcher of Pontiac, IL, Ryan Butcher of Springfield, and Carrie (husband Austin) Carey of Springfield; a granddaughter Lena Marie Butcher; a sister Kathy (husband Keith) Haynes of Chatham, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield where visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of the funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the , or the .
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -