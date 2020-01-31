Home

David Charles Hendricks


1953 - 2020
David Charles Hendricks Obituary
David Charles Hendricks 1953 - 2020
Hillsboro, IL—David Charles Hendricks, 66, of Hillsboro, formerly of Litchfield, passed away on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and beloved dog. He was born to Charles and Nan Ellen (Seamer) Hendricks on Dec. 14, 1953 in Monticello, Iowa. He graduated from Delavan High School in 1971 and from Illinois State University (BA Education) in 1975.
Dave started his teaching career at Litchfield High School in 1975, and taught Electronics, Woodshop, Driver's Education and Computer Technology. He later served as Technology Coordinator for the school district until 2002. He also taught classes for Lincoln Land Community College, owned and operated a computer store in Litchfield and Fairview Heights, sold medical software, and was optician and office manager at Family Eye Clinic in Collinsville.
He was an active member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Dept. from 1980 – 2003, certified as Firefighter II and EMT-B, and assisted in fire investigations. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro. He enjoyed photography, golf, and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed running in marathons and ran in several after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Dave was married to Katherine Lewis from 1974-2003. He married Dr. Julie Barrow in 2003.
Dave is survived by his wife Julie, son Mark (Natalie) Hendricks of Woodstock, IL, daughters Joy (John) Watson of Bettendorf, IA, Kay (Matthew) Raffety of Hillsboro, Haley Sawyer of Hillsboro, and Hannah Sawyer of Hillsboro, brother Lon (Nancy) Hendricks of St. Paul, MN, sister Julie (Paul) Kasa of Lincoln, IL, grandchildren Samuel Hendricks, Jessica Watson, Sarah Watson, John Raffety, Amelia Raffety and Edward Raffety. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Rev. Skyler Elmer of Christian Church of Litchfield will officiate. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Paws Care of Montgomery County or Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
