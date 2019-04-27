|
|
David D. Boyce 1956 - 2019
Rochester , IL—David Boyce, 62, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019 from a short battle with melanoma.
David graduated from Lanphier High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty; daughter, Sarah (fiance', Shane Kostelny) of St. Louis; mother, Evelyn Boyce of Springfield; brother, Don Boyce (wife, Bonnie) The Villages, FL; sister, Ronda Boyce of Springfield; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved pets.
David was preceded in death by his father, Vernon.
He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved going to auctions, playing golf, doing yard work, taking care of his neighbors, and spending time with family and friends. Dave was always quick with a joke and had the ability to make people laugh.
Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm Monday, April 29 at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563.
The funeral ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 30th at 10am also at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Dawn Steumke officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be held.
Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019