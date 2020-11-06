1/1
David Downing
David Downing 1935 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—David J. Downing, 85, of Mechanicsburg, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 3, 1935, in Harristown, IL, to F. Ray and Dorothy F. Bramel Downing. He married Rose Mary Arnold in 1957 in Niantic, IL; she preceded him in death on June 16, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barb Downing.
He is survived by sons, Mark (Erin) of Buffalo, Mike (Lori) of Mechanicsburg, and daughter, Cindy Ford (Rick) of Chatham; grandchildren, Megan (Evan) Carls, Garrett Downing, Alyssa (David) Castor, Lindsey Downing, Angie and Mike Ford, and Maggie and Chas Mosley; great-grandchildren, Jack and Charlie Castor; sister, Pat Miers of Decatur; special friend, Sue Allen of Taylorville.
He worked at Borden Chemical for several years and then farmed for over 30 years in the Niantic and Mechanicsburg areas.
David was a US Army veteran serving from May 1958 to April 1960.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Harristown Cemetery in Harristown, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-City Food Pantry, PO Box 356, Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 or Niantic United Methodist Church, 211 North Street, Niantic, IL 62551.
The family is being served by Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
200 S CHURCH ST
MECHANICSBURG, IL 62545
(217) 364-4403
