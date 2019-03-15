Home

David "Bull" Durham

David "Bull" Durham Obituary
David "Bull" Durham 1953 - 2019
Rochester, IL—David "Bull" Durham, 65, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
He was born on September 29, 1953, the son of Wilbur and Mary (Buck) Durham and they preceded him in death.
Bull was passionate about watching the World Series Champion Boston Red Socks, Green Bay Packers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He attended Ohio State University where he played football prior to joining the Army.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; two sons at home, Mickey and Joey; grown children, son, David "Butch", son, Steve (Fiancé Lacey), son, Scott, and daughter, Brandy; two grandchildren, Chelbi and Bentley; two sisters, Pat and Margaret; one brother, Rusty; and several nieces and nephews.
An Irish Wake will be from 1-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Rochester Library Community Room.
Memorial Donations may be made to the or Mickey and Joey's College Benefit Fund at any Marine Bank Location.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.om
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
