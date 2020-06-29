David E. Grant
Springfield, IL - David E. Grant, 82, passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Please see StaabObituary.com for complete obituary. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.