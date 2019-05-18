Services Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center 900 S. 6th St. Springfield , IL 62703 (217) 544-4646 Resources More Obituaries for David Flatt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Flatt

Springfield, IL—David Flatt, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2019, at his second home in Naples, Florida.

Born of Truman L. Flatt, Jr. and Mary (Pefferle) Flatt, he was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a prominent figure in the local community.

As a leader of five different construction-oriented businesses and through his many roles in city and state trade and business associations, he contributed significantly to the growth and improvement of the roads and infrastructure in Central Illinois.

David served as President of Truman L. Flatt & Sons for 45 years, a heavy construction business that has been in his family for four generations. He was also President of Buckhart Sand & Gravel, Lincolnland Concrete, Pana Limestone Quarry and Litchfield Bituminous. At the time of his death, David was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Truman L. Flatt & Sons.

He was a member of the Associated General Contractors and served as President of the organization in 2006. He was also a member of the Illinois Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Mid-West Truckers Association, Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers, Illinois Asphalt Paving Association, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Labors Local 477 and Operators Local 965 and worked to grow the organization and advocated for the wellbeing of its members.

The job he most cherished was as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Christine (Christenson) Flatt. During their marriage, Christine and David enjoyed traveling, eating out and quiet dinners together at home. They made a powerhouse team working together for 15 years in the family businesses.

David is survived by his son, Truman L. Flatt III of Springfield, who is the fourth-generation leader of the family businesses. David taught Truman a deep appreciation for outdoor sports such as duck and goose hunting and fishing.

He is also survived by his step-daughter, Carla Vallone of San Diego and beloved granddaughters, Ellegra and Sofia who he loved to spoil. Together he and "his girls" shared a deep devotion to the Chicago Cubs and were planning his first trip to Wrigley Field to celebrate David's upcoming 70th birthday. David was a very important person in the girls' lives, and he will forever be in their hearts.

Throughout the years, David enjoyed taking his family on vacations to places like Sanibel, Florida, San Diego, St. Thomas, Hawaii, and Palm Springs.

After losing Christine in 2010, he was forced to re-dream his retirement years. That took him to warm-weather climates and the beautiful beaches of Naples, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There he enjoyed pool time, boating, walking on the beach and dining out with friends. He was a member of several social clubs including Island Bay Yacht Club and Ducks Unlimited in Springfield, Illinois and Moorings Country Club in Naples, Florida. David was a parishioner at Little Flower Church in Springfield, Illinois.

As a die-hard fan of Cubs baseball and Bears football, he never missed a game on T.V. The time he spent watching sports was only matched by his time monitoring political and current events.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army Corps and was stationed in Alaska from 1970 to 1972.

He is also survived by his mother; six siblings, Steven (wife, Tonna) Flatt, Sally (husband, Riley) Lane, Nancy (husband, Monty) Busen, Christopher (wife, Leigh Ann) Flatt, Janet Cole, and Phillip (wife, Becky) Flatt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending with Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield, Illinois.

Please send cards and memorials to the care of Truman L. Flatt & Sons, attention David Flatt Memorial, 2300 North 16th Street, Springfield, IL 62702. The family asks those seeking to make a philanthropic donation in David's honor to please consider making contributions to Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery,1011 North Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62702 or online at www.miniobeirne.org/donate.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019