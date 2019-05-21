David Flatt 1949 - 2019

Naples, FL—David Flatt, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2019, at his home in Naples, Florida.

Born of Truman L. Flatt, Jr. and Mary (Pefferle) Flatt, he was a resident of Springfield for most of his life and a prominent figure in the local community. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Corps and was stationed in Alaska. David was a parishioner at Little Flower Church in Springfield, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Christine (Christenson) Flatt, and his father, Truman L. Flatt, Jr. David is survived by his son, Truman L. Flatt III of Springfield; mother, Mary Flatt of Springfield; step-daughter, Carla Vallone of San Diego; granddaughters, Ellegra and Sofia; six siblings, Steven (wife, Tonna) Flatt, Sally (husband, Riley) Lane, Nancy (husband, Monte) Busen, Christopher (wife, Leigh Ann) Flatt, Janet Cole, and Phillip (wife, Becky) Flatt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Department of Defense.

Please send cards and memorials to the care of Truman L. Flatt & Sons, attention David Flatt Memorial, 2300 North 16th Street, Springfield, IL 62702. The family asks those seeking to make a philanthropic donation in David's honor to please consider making contributions to Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery,1011 North Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62702 or online at www.miniobeirne.org/donate.

