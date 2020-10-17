David I. Gates 1929 - 2020
Indianapolis , IN—David I. Gates, 91, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, departed this life Monday, October 12, 2020. David was born February 8, 1929 in Girard, Illinois to the late Willard and Mary Gates. David earned degrees in education from the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri. Primarily stationed in Salzburg, Austria, he served his country in the United States Army.
Beginning in agriculture as a teacher and FFA advisor, David was an educator. He was a science teacher, guidance counselor and school administrator in Springfield Public School District 186. A lifelong Christian, David had served as an elder, youth sponsor and Bible school teacher at West Side Christian Church and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Lincoln Christian College. He enjoyed reading, camping and especially travelling.
David was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Helen M. Gates in 2000, and his brothers, Galen and Ross Gates. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie L. Gates; daughter, Linda (Jim) Craig and son, Jim (Susan) Gates; step-daughter, Brenda (Randall) Lynch; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for David will be planned later with final resting at Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to one of the following: Lincoln Christian University, Lincoln, Illinois or West Side Christian Church, Springfield, IL. Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com