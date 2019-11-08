|
|
David J. Kapp 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David J. Kapp. 81, of Springfield, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on August 29, 1938 in Highland, Illinois to Eugene and Henrietta Mollet Kapp. David married Maureen Higdon on May 20, 1961 and she survives.
Mr. Kapp is survived by five children: Jeff (Carole Sharp) Kapp of Waterloo, IL., Todd (Jean) Kapp of Springfield, Jennifer Miers of Bloomington, IN., and Lynnae and Anna Marie Kapp both of Springfield, three grandchildren: Alex Kapp of LaGrange, IL., Brian Kapp of Duluth, MN., and Bridget Farrell of Overland Park, KS., and one brother Kenneth Kapp. He was preceded in death by one brother Wayne Kapp.
David was a US Army Veteran and served as a Master Sergeant with the Illinois Air National Guard for over twenty years. He played golf all over central Illinois with his friends.
Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or to the Central Illinois Food Bank and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019