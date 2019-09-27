|
David Joe Claycomb 1946 - 2019
Chatham, IL—David Joe Claycomb, 72, of Chatham, died at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
David was born in Springfield, the son of Joseph Luther and Francine Ida Burt Claycomb. He married Janice Rae McCoy on May 25, 1983 in Springfield.
David was a graduate of Springfield High School. He studied Dental Prosthodontics at Milwaukee Institute of Technology, Computer Technology at LLCS, and Art at the Springfield Art Association. He graduated from the Springfield Realtor Association. David worked as a car salesman in the Springfield area. He was a member of Elks Lodge #158 in Springfield. In his spare time, he enjoyed fixing, building, and tinkering with things, as well as boating, fishing, and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepson, David Paul Timko; sister-in-law, Marcia Hanson; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Claycomb of Chatham; one brother, Rick (wife, Karen) Claycomb of Springfield; stepson, Jason Paul (wife, Claire) Timko of Howell, MI; grandchildren, Kari, Jordan, Nicholas, Cameron, and Beckham Timko; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Schlobohm of Oceanside, CA, Nancy McCoy of Enterprise, AL, and Bill Hanson of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews, including Mindy Claycomb, Becky Minett, and Philip Claycomb; and many cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private family ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
The family of David Joe Claycomb is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019