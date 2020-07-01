David K. Boros 1953 - 2020

Albuquerque, NM—David K. Boros, 67, of Albuquerque, NM formerly of Springfield, IL passed away on June 23, 2020. David was born on May 19th, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois.

David was a kind man and made friends everywhere where he went. He always made sure that all around him were cared for, especially his cat Smokey.

Preceding him in death are his adoptive parents Jeno and Marjorie Boros, his birth mother Joanne Koskey, and ex-wife Carol Lee Brunner. His surviving relatives are daughter Kelly Boros (Sergio) of Nampa, ID; son Luke Boros (Allison) of Ogden, Kansas; grandson Nick Edwards (Ashley) of Springfield, IL along with his young great granddaughter Salem. David also leaves behind his biological siblings Cindy Trew, Lynn Koskey, and Steve Koskey of greater Springfield, IL and surrounding towns. There are also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends mourning his passing.

A memorial service will be held at the Pawnee Christian Church on July 11th, at 10:00 a.m.



