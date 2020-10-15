David L. Brehm 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David L. Brehm, 87, formerly of Springfield IL., New Berlin IL. and Long Beach, CA, died at 8:35 am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Integrity Heath Care, Carbondale IL. He was born July 5, 1933 in Springfield the first born of William F. and Esta C. (Wenneborg) Brehm.
Mr. Brehm was a graduate of the American Barber College, Long Beach, CA. He later learned hair design for males from Thomas Jay Sebring, the then men's top hair designer to the entertainment crowd in Southern California. He worked for many years there, perfecting himself in his dual occupation.
In 1972, David returned to Illinois to be near his immediate family. Mr. Brehm continued to live here and to do hair design until he retired at age 62.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Judith Balsters and brother, E. Paul Brehm.
Graveside services will be held October 19, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Berlin IL.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
