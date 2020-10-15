1/1
David L. Brehm
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Brehm 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—David L. Brehm, 87, formerly of Springfield IL., New Berlin IL. and Long Beach, CA, died at 8:35 am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Integrity Heath Care, Carbondale IL. He was born July 5, 1933 in Springfield the first born of William F. and Esta C. (Wenneborg) Brehm.
Mr. Brehm was a graduate of the American Barber College, Long Beach, CA. He later learned hair design for males from Thomas Jay Sebring, the then men's top hair designer to the entertainment crowd in Southern California. He worked for many years there, perfecting himself in his dual occupation.
In 1972, David returned to Illinois to be near his immediate family. Mr. Brehm continued to live here and to do hair design until he retired at age 62.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Judith Balsters and brother, E. Paul Brehm.
Graveside services will be held October 19, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Berlin IL.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved