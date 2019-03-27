|
|
David L. Doom 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David L. Doom, 74, of Springfield, died at 6:25 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1944 in Springfield, to Lyle Curtis and Marjorie Evelyn Priddy Doom. He married Linda M. Miller on July 18, 1965 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Natalie (Matthew) Beck of Decatur and Kristina (James) Martin Jr. of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Christine (Nate) Chandler, Stephanie (Ryan) Kreke, Emily (Brit) Miller all of Decatur and Andrew and Aaron Martin both of Bloomington; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine (Roy) Logsdon of Cincinnati, IA and Diane (Tim) Ingalsbe of Springfield; one brother Robert (Sharon) Doom of Glendale, AZ and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of Central Illinois Mustang Car Club and the Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed model railroading and working in the yard.
David was a graduate of Elkhart High School and Bradley University. He retired from IBM as a Systems Engineer after 35 years of service.
Visitation: 3-7 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with family friend, Don Howerter officiating. Burial will follow at Carlyle Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Alan G. Birch Center for Transplant Services at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019