David L. Lueken 1949 - 2020
Decatur, IL—David L. Lueken died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Peoria, at the age of 71.
He was born in Effingham, IL, the son of James and Clara Lueken, who have preceded him in death.
David is survived by his brother: Jim of Riverside, CA; Doug (Patricia) of St. Louis, MO; Greg (Sandra) and Mike (Deborah) of Springfield, IL and a sister, Marsha (John) of Cary, NC and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
A Vietnam veteran where he received the Bronze Service Star, David is best remembered as a caring and loving individual who cared for all veterans. He was a life member of the VFW, DAV and American Legion. He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Inc., and AmVets. David was active in the 40/8 and served on various honor guard details.
He loved to read and write as he continually spent hours writing in his notebook and writing prayers on note cards.
He enjoyed following auto racing: Indy, Silver Crown and other USAC car racing. David also enjoyed watching the Cardinals, Bears and Fighting Illini sports. He was a graduate of Griffin High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Church with Reverend Manuel Cruizon officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Veterans organization of the donor's choice.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
